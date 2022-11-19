Measles death toll climbs to 8; 26 outbreaks in Maharashtra: Health dept

This year, Maharashtra reported eight deaths due to measles. All deaths have been reported in Mumbai, said state health department officials. This year also saw 26 outbreaks, all in Mumbai and Malegaon regions.

Since 2019, 16 deaths due to measles have been reported in Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “Of the 26 outbreaks in the state, 14 were in Mumbai, seven in Bhiwandi and five were in Malegaon. Eight municipal wards in Mumbai have been affected by measles. Eight suspected patients of measles have succumbed to deaths. 7 out of these are from Mumbai East ward and one from L ward. Out of these, only one child had taken one dose of measles vaccine and rest were not vaccinated.”

Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and is mainly seen in children under 5 years of age. Key symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, burning eyes, flat red rash starting with the face and then spreading over the rest of the body.

He added that areas where vaccination is low for measle are reporting these outbreaks.

“Routine vaccination coverage in the rest of the state is better and so there are no outbreaks of measles in clusters. There are a few single cases but as vaccine coverage is better the disease is restricted,” said Dr Awate.

After the cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the measles situation in the state. He instructed officers to give special attention to hospitalised measles patients and augment measles surveillance efforts to immunise those who have been left out.

Special vaccination sessions are being arranged for those who have not taken the measles vaccine. A district-wise list of children between 9 months and 5 years of age has been prepared for those who have missed measles vaccine. At least 2,974 immunisation sessions have been organised in October and November in the state.

