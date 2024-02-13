Medha Kulkarni obtains ‘no dues certificate’, sparks buzz over RS nomination

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni on Tuesday obtained no dues certificate from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), prompting speculations among the political circle about her name being considered for Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP state unit has submitted a shortlist of 9 names to the party’s high command with party confident of winning four while NCP is eying to field its candidate for the fifth seat. (HT PHOTO)

PMC sources confirmed that Kulkarni applied for a ‘no dues certificate’ with the PMC, which is required to be attached while filing the nomination form for polls.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Despite repeated attempts, there was no official confirmation from the BJP or Kulkarni on the RS nomination, although various names are being considered from the party for the February 27 RS polls.

The BJP state unit has submitted a shortlist of 9 names to the party’s high command with party confident of winning four while NCP is eying to field its candidate for the fifth seat. However, after Ashok Chavan’s exit from Congress, the BJP is planning to field an extra candidate in the Rajya Sabha poll, keeping in mind the potential exodus from the Congress and the ambiguity over voting by the Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions.

The BJP is likely to announce its candidates for Rajya Sabha in the next two days. The last date for filing the nomination forms is February 15.

Kulkarni is the vice president of the BJP women’s wing. She represented the Kothrud assembly seat between 2014 to 2019. However, as the party leader Chandrakant Patil was nominated from Kothrud, Kulkarni was sidelined from mainstream politics for the last five years.

A seasoned BJP member, she has been a Brahmin face of the party. Calls and text messages to Kulkarni went unanswered as her number was out of coverage.

Recently RSS held its meeting in Pune, and it was decided to give maximum representation for women in its organisation. While considering all these developments, there are chances that Kulkarni’s name may be considered for the Rajya Sabha polls.