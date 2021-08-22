Medical college: Staff not appointed, construction incomplete; PMC eyes opening this year

PUNE: Although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to start a medical college in the name of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from this academic year, teaching and non-teaching staff has not yet been appointed and neither has classroom construction work been completed.

The PMC has got all the requisite permissions from the state government for starting the medical college from this academic year and as Class 12 results were announced, it was expected that the corporation would be prepared with all the administrative formalities.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We will definitely start admissions this year. It is true that the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff have not been completed but as per my information, interviews for the same will start by next week.”

“The civil work is in progress for the medical college. I am confident that within the next one-and-a-half month, the classroom work will be complete,” Mohol said.

The PMC is trying its best to start the medical college from this academic year itself. After the B J Medical College, this will be the second government medical college in the city. The PMC has decided to attach the Kamala Nehru hospital to the medical college.