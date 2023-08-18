Housing society member booked for sending email calling fellow member’s wife ‘pornstar’

PUNE A member of an upscale housing society in Kondhwa has been booked for sending an email to 140 members of the society saying that one of the members wife looked like a “pornstar”.’

((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The victim and her husband went to the accused to discuss the matter but was manhandled and threatened after which an FIR was lodged against him at the police station.

The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 354 (a), 352, 500, 506, 323 and section 67 of IT Act.

The 40-year-old woman in her complaint stated that the email was written on July 6 and sent by to all the 140 members of the society, but she learnt about it on August 15.

The email states that the wife of the member looks like “pornstar” and made objectionable comments on her physical appearance.

When she and her husband went to the accused to inquire about the incident, he physically manhandled the man and threatened him with dire consequences, the complaint states.

Kondhwa police station incharge Santosh Sonawane said that based on the complaint, the man has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act for body shaming and sending an email which outraged the woman’s modesty and defamed her in public.

Police sub-inspector Pooja Patil is investigating the case.

