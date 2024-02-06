Metro runs successfully beneath Mutha riverbed as part of Civil Court to Swargate trial

PUNE: As part of Monday’s successful metro trial between the Civil Court and Swargate underground stations, a significant milestone was achieved in that the said route passes beneath the Mula riverbed with the depths of underground stations ranging from 33.1 metres (Civil Court), 30 metres (Budhwar Peth), 29 metres (Swargate) to 26 metres (Mandai), according to a release issued by the Maha-Metro. Maha-Metro on Monday successfully carried out the Civil Court and Swargate underground stations trial. (HT)

The trial was conducted ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Pune this month. Although the PM is likely to visit Pune during the second half of this month, he may only inaugurate the elevated metro line from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stations while operationalisation of the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate may take time, the officials said.

Monday’s trial run began at 10.58 am from Civil Court underground station, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations, and ultimately reaching Swargate underground station in 59 minutes. The entire route spans 3.64 km, and the metro’s speed during the test was maintained at 7.5 km per hour.

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, Maha-Metro, said, “Today’s test run is a historic event for Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. In the next few months, direct travel from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) station to Swargate station will be possible. The opening of the elevated line from Ruby Hall Clinic station to Ramwadi station is anticipated soon.”

The Maha-Metro release said, “As of today, 98% of the work of the Pune Metro has been completed, and work on the remaining stretch is going on in full swing. Very soon, it will be commercially operational for the citizens of Pune.”

The Pune Metro comprises two lines totalling 33 km in length: PCMC station to Swargate station (17 km) and Vanaz station to Ramwadi station (16 km). Several sections of the metro network were inaugurated on March 6, 2022 and August 1, 2023 by the PM.