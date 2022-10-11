Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Metro work nearing completion, traffic restriction near Khadki rly stn may be lifted by November

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 11:21 PM IST

According to Maha-Metro officials, the work near Khadki railway station started behind schedule as allocation of defence land was delayed

Work underway at Khadki metro station on old Pune-Mumbai highway, on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: As the Metro work near Khadki railway station is in final stages of completion, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said that traffic on both sides of the old Pune-Mumbai highway many be opened by November this year.

Brijesh Dixit, director, Maha-Metro, said, “The rest of Metro work near Khadki railway station is limited to edges of the road. Hence, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) can take a decision to resume traffic on the highway like before.”

According to Maha-Metro officials, the work near Khadki railway station started behind schedule as allocation of defence land was delayed.

“As the groundwork is nearing completion, we will be able to remove barricades soon and the highway could be open for normal traffic by November this year,” a Maha-Metro official said.

Dixit said, “As authorities have released defence land to PMC, the civic administration can begin road widening works near Khadki railway station that was pending due to Metro project.”

As the Metro work near Khadki railway station was in progress, a circular traffic plan was put in place. Vehicles from Shivajinagar was allowed to ply on the highway and traffic from Pimpri was diverted towards the Kirloskar Oil Engine Company road.

The road diversion near Khadki railway station, implemented to complete Metro project, has been causing traffic snarls and residents have filed complaints of taking a long route to reach destination.

