MHT CET CAP round 4: Over 68,640 students secure seats

Pune: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell released the fourth and final round of the MHT CET 2025 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) seat allotment on September 1. Candidates can check allotment online on the official CET Cell website, cetcell.mahacet.org Mumbai, India - October 20, 2021: Students catch up with one another at Sathaye College, Vile Parle, after colleges reopen as per the directions of Maharashtra Government, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Students who have been allocated seats are required to confirm their seats online between September 2 and 4. After online acceptance, candidates must report to their allotted institutes, submit the necessary documents, and pay the applicable fees within the given timeline, to complete their admission process.

CAP Round 4 had a total of 1,84,528 seats available, out of which 83,005 candidates submitted their options. In this round, 68,640 candidates were successfully allotted seats, while 95,253 seats remained unfilled.

In the institutional admission round, the remaining seats, including 20% under the management quota, will be made available after all four CAP rounds. In this round, students will need to submit applications directly to the respective colleges, either through the college’s official website or via the CET Cell’s website. Afterward, each institute will publish its own merit list, based on which admissions will be granted.