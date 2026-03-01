Milk prices to increase by ₹2 from March 1

Milk prices will increase by ₹2 per litre effective March 1, following a decision by members of Maharashtra’s dairy industry, said officials. Gokul, a major brand, has already increased buffalo milk price by ₹2. Chitale, Amul, Katraj, Mahanand, Urja among other brands will increase the milk prices starting today. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Gokul, a major brand, has already increased buffalo milk price by ₹2. Chitale, Amul, Katraj, Mahanand, Urja among other brands will increase the milk prices starting today.

Swapnil Dhamdhere, chairman of Katraj Dairy, said, “Recently, a meeting was held where all private and co-operative milk dairies decided to increase milk prices. The dairies have already increased the price by ₹4 per litre for farmers.”

Ram Khutwal, managing director of Kutwal Foods Pvt Limited, which owns Urja, said, “The recent rise in milk procurement prices will inevitably impact consumers.” He noted that major dairy companies plan to increase milk prices from March 1, with others expected to follow in the subsequent week. He added that as milk prices rise, the cost of milk-based products is also likely to increase in the coming days.

Khutwal said, “Earlier, domestic demand and supply were manageable and not affecting prices much. But now India is also in the international market. As Indian milk powder is being exported in huge quantities, the demand for milk has increased. All these factors determine the milk price.”