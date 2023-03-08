Minimum temperature of Pune falls by 5 degree Celsius

The chill in the air has returned in Pune city as the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Pune was expected to be around 18 degree Celsius however significant drop is recorded due to light rains and hail in a few parts of Maharashtra and Pune district on March 6 and 7 respectively.

According to IMD, very light rain is expected in the city on Wednesday.

“A core zone of wind interaction in upper air which is very likely to shift eastward in a couple of days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune.

“The wind coming from the Bay of Bengal is responsible for partial moisture incursion. High temperature, increase in moisture level and interaction of winds from different directions, resulted in local instability in isolated areas of north-central Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

At Lohegaon observatory, the minimum temperature was 15.6 degree Celsius while at Magarpatta and Chinchwad minimum temperature was 19.7 and 18.7 respectively.