Minister orders action on roads, encroachments and waste mgmt

PUNE: Minister of state for urban development, transport, social justice, medical education, minority development and Waqf, Madhuri Misal, on Friday directed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials to expedite work on key infrastructure projects and address long-pending issues related to traffic congestion, potholes, encroachments, road restoration and waste management across Pune.

Minister of state Madhuri Misal on Friday directed PMC officials to expedite work on key infrastructure projects and address issues related to traffic congestion, potholes, encroachments and road restoration. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the minister reviewed the city’s traffic situation, road conditions, garbage management and civic infrastructure projects. She instructed civic officials to prioritise issues that directly affect residents and ensure that pending works are completed without delay.

According to officials, the ongoing metro construction was among the key issues discussed. Misal directed officials to ensure that debris and construction material left on roads after metro works is removed immediately. She instructed them to restore the damaged stretches at the earliest to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

The proposed increase in rent for shops at Mandai market and the allotment of commercial units developed under the Pune Metro project was also reviewed. Expressing concern over increasing traffic congestion caused by unauthorised street vendors, the minister instructed the PMC’s anti-encroachment department to take effective action against illegal hawkers in accordance with the law.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials also reviewed the PMC’s cluster redevelopment projects at Ekta Nagar, Nimbs Nagar and Vitthalwadi. The minister directed the concerned departments to resolve the bottlenecks delaying the projects and speed up their implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also reviewed the PMC’s cluster redevelopment projects at Ekta Nagar, Nimbs Nagar and Vitthalwadi. The minister directed the concerned departments to resolve the bottlenecks delaying the projects and speed up their implementation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Improving the city’s waste management system, too, figured prominently during the meeting. Misal asked civic officials to strengthen waste segregation and streamline collection and processing to provide a cleaner and healthier environment for citizens.

The minister further directed officials to expedite land acquisition for road projects in the Sinhagad road area so that long-pending infrastructure work can move forward without further delay.

“Our priority is to resolve issues that directly affect the daily lives of citizens. Road repairs, traffic management, encroachment removal, waste management and infrastructure projects must be taken up on priority, and departments should work in coordination to ensure timely implementation,” Misal said during the meeting.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The review meeting was attended by MLAs Hemant Rasane and Bhimrao Tapkir, mayor Manjusha Nagpure, deputy mayor Parshuram Wadekar, standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair, Pune Metro project manager Dhananjay Gadgil, and senior officials from various PMC departments.