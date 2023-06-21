Two more detained for holding workers captive at Dharashiv

Two more people, including a minor, have been detained from Bhoom tehsil of Dharashiv district, who were responsible for keeping a watch on wage workers while digging a well, said police.

Earlier police arrested the contractor, Krishna Balu Shinde, along with his accomplices Santosh Shivaji Jadhav and Ranjit Balira Sable. However, the search is on to nab accused Vishal from Ahmednagar who arranged the workforce. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused arrested has been identified as Maina Santosh Jadhav, 35, a resident of Ralesangavi village in Bhoom tehsil and another 17-year-old minor.

The Dharashiv police on Sunday rescued 11 workers who were chained by a contractor and forced them to carry out well digging without paying compensation.

Jagdish Raut, assistant police Inspector at Dhoki police station, said, “Maina is the wife of Santosh Jadhav and the minor is their son.”

M Ramesh, assistant superintendent of police, Kalamb division, said, “Both (now arrested) were kept to keep a watch on workers at two different sites including Khamaswadi and Wakharwadi. It was also observed that duo beaten them (workers) up and harassed and forced them to continue work without paying wages.’’

Ramesh said they have information that more such sites are being operated by relatives of accused Shinde where many more wage workers were chained and forced to carry out well digging without paying compensation. “We have formed teams to raid such possible places and rescue workers,” he said.

According to police, the process of rehabilitation, and counselling of 11 rescued workers is underway. Dharashiv police, labour commissioner with the help of Dharashiv district collector has activated a committee to get monetary help ( ₹1 lakh ) for each worker.

Sachin Ombase, Dharashiv district collector said, “We are preparing a proposal under Bonded Labour Rehabilitation Scheme, and it will be sent to government for the approval. After the approval, the monetary compensation amount will be given to the victim workers.’’

