Home / Cities / Pune News / Minor boy dies by suicide over alleged abuse by father’s woman partner

Minor boy dies by suicide over alleged abuse by father’s woman partner

pune news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST

11-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly abused and harassed by his husband’s woman partner in Pune

11-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly abused and harassed by his husband’s woman partner in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
11-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly abused and harassed by his husband’s woman partner in Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: An 11-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly abused and harassed by his husband’s woman partner, said police on Thursday.

The incident happened in Lohiyanagar on October 11. Initially the police filed a suicidal death case before changing to abetment of suicide after initial investigation on Wednesday.

According to the police, the minor’s father was in an extramarital relationship with the accused since last few years. The deceased used to visit the house of the accused with his father. There used to be heated arguments between the minor’s father and the accused over the boy’s presence at their meeting. The minor used to complain about the accused to his mother.

As per the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, the victim visited the house of the accused with his father on October 11. While returning to his house, the minor was abused and threatened by the accused and her mother. The victim’s mother told him to ignore when he complained about the ill-treatment he faced. Later, the minor’s body was found hanging from a dupatta at home.

LN Sonawane, assistant inspector, Khadak police station, said, “Our initial probe found that the minor was repetitively abused by the accused.”

On the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, a case has been registered at Khadak police station under Sections 305 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out