Minor girl killed, parents injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai highway

A 10-year-old girl lost her life while her parents sustained injuries in a road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Highway in the Ravet area of Pune. The family was returning home on a motorcycle when the accident took place on May 19, police said.

The deceased girl suffered severe head and chest injuries in the crash and later died in the hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Swami Hotel on the Pune-Mumbai National Highway close to the Bapdev Maharaj bridge in Ravet. The deceased girl suffered severe head and chest injuries in the crash and later died in the hospital.

Police said the family was travelling on a scooter when an SUV, allegedly driven rashly by the accused, rammed into them. The accused driver has been identified as Prashant Yashwant Mhatre, 45, a resident of Vashi in Raigad district.

Investigators said the accused allegedly reversed the SUV on the highway without giving any signal or warning to vehicles coming from behind. Due to the negligent manoeuvre, the motorcycle carrying the family crashed into the vehicle.

The girl’s father, Jayawant Dhawade, sustained serious injuries to his head and face, while the girl’s mother, Jayashree, suffered injuries and a fracture to her leg. Both are undergoing treatment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act at Ravet police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act at Ravet police station. {{/usCountry}}

Read More