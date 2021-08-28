Minor girl stuck in roof collapse in Maharashtra’s Dapodi rescued after 3 hours

A minor girl was rescued 3 hours after being stuck behind the rubble after the roof of their second storey house collapsed in Dapodi area of Pune, officials said.

The incident happened at around 9.30 am on Saturday in Fugewadi area of Dapodi.

Poornima Madke (14) was pulled out from the rubble after being stuck under rubble for 3 hours. The mother of the rescued girl was identified as Manisha Madke who was rescued along with her younger daughter Narayani (4).

"The house had one of those half-open bathrooms built inside a room. She was taking a bath when the roof came down and blocked her way. Because she was not clothed, she was very conscious about running out. One of the neighbours, who is like a brother to her, was daring enough to come inside the shifting structure as the wall was crumbling. We kept two bedsheets there for her and let him speak with her. She was given a helmet, so the falling rubble did not injure her head. Her feet were trapped under there for three hours so when she was pulled out wrapped in bedsheets, she had trouble balancing. She was rushed to the hospital immediately," said Hrushikant Chipade of Central fire station of Pimpri Chinchwad.

The neighbour who helped the girl come out was identified as Mayur Punde.

“We got a call around 9:45 am that a roof has collapsed. It is an old dilapidated house with no name. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said an official of the fire brigade control room. A team from the National disaster response force (NDRF) also reached the spot to help with the rescue operation.

The reason for the wall and roof collapse is not yet known.