MIT issues blockchain-powered degree certificates to 2,212 students
The MIT Art, Design, and Technology University has entered the digital credential system and issued 2,212 blockchain-powered degree certificates to its students for the fourth convocation. The digital certificates are globally verifiable and cannot be forged.
Under its flagship initiative, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, MIT ADT University had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Award-Winning Start-up - TruScholar to facilitate these digital certificates, credentials and digital badges powered by blockchain technology compliant with India’s ministry of electronics and IT’s DigiLocker. This association with the provision of a dedicated blockchain node at the campus is intended to provide a secure document gateway, facilitate real-time verification, and lower administrative overheads.
“Digital certificates are becoming popular in the market because they provide a layer of assurance, flexibility, authenticity and trustworthiness in students, organisations and recruiting companies. Technology has benefited students by overcoming vulnerabilities and tampering with their credentials, and I am thrilled to be able to offer blockchain-powered degree certificates that can be authenticated by any potential hiring companies or higher education institutions to get them easily verified,” said prof Mangesh Karad, executive president, and vice-chancellor, MIT-ADT University.
“Identity verification is a critical process in which universities, colleges, and recruiters invest significant time and money. Blockchain technology has transformed the conventional method of awarding degrees that help in easy access by students and facilitates effortless verification processes for hiring companies. The university has successfully established itself as a new generation university with the goal of promoting pioneers, leaders, researchers, social transformers, and nation builders from all walks of life.” he added.
