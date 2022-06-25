Mixed response to change in MPSC exam pattern
Candidates expressed mixed responses after Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday issued a notification regarding a change in paper pattern for its main examination and aligned it with that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to the commission, the new pattern will be implemented in 2023.
According to the notification, the mains paper will now be subjective, and candidates will be required to write elaborative answers instead of attempting multiple-choice questions (MCQ). However, many candidates have supported the move by MPSC.
Soniya Hange, an MPSC aspirant, said that this change by MPSC will help students to attempt the UPSC examination as well.
“This move by MPSC will also improve the percentage of Marathi candidates appearing and clearing UPSC as the paper pattern is almost the same,” said Hange.
Another aspirant, Nikhil Khatri said that the decision by MPSC is welcome, and it will give equal opportunity to all aspirants.
“It will give equal opportunity to aspirants from rural as well as urban areas. Now every candidate must play on a level playing field. MPSC should now follow the timetable and declare the results on time,” said Khatri.
Another aspirant, Amol Baviskar, highlighted that many aspirants who are reappearing next year will have to study from scratch.
“I am unhappy with the decision as we have to prepare in an entirely different way for the subjective answers. We have been preparing for an objective pattern so far. With the new pattern implementation from next year, it will affect our studies as we will have to refocus our study strategy,” said Baviskar.
Atul Lande, director at Synergy Study Point, a city-based competitive exam class, said that the decision by MPSC will help aspirants to get more employment opportunities.
“The changes made by MPSC are praiseworthy. By aligning their pattern and syllabus to UPSC, they have made it possible for aspirants to appear for both examinations simultaneously. It will increase the chances of candidates finding employment. It will also ensure that more aspirants from Maharashtra will clear UPSC,” said Lande.
-
Railway contractor shot dead in his Lucknow house in broad daylight
Three masked assailants barged into the house of a railway contractor and shot Virendra Thakur in front of his second wife and three children on Saturday. The incident took place in Nilmatha locality under the Cantt police station limits here on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic in the crowded residential locality. The deceased, Virendra Thakur, was a resident of East Champaran district in Bihar but was living in Lucknow's Nilmatha locality for around 13 years.
-
Rajinder Nagar by-election result today
The fates of 14 candidates in the fray for the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-elections will be decided on Sunday when over 72,000 votes, polled on Thursday, will be counted at the Industrial Training Institute in Pusa, New Delhi, in the presence of election officials and representatives of candidates. The key contenders for the seat are AAP's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajesh Bhatia. From the Congress, former councillor Prem Lata is contesting the election.
-
Pune airport ups cleanliness drive to prevent bird-hit incidents
The Pune airport authorities are working with the Indian Air Force and Pune Municipal Corporation to clean airport premises and neighbourhood to prevent bird -hit incidents. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory on June 20 to airports on avoiding bird-strike incidents in the monsoon. The direction came after two such incidents on June 19 in different parts of the country — SpiceJet Boeing 737 Patna-Delhi flight and IndiGo A320 NEO Guwahati-Delhi flight.
-
Ludhiana MC marks 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission
The municipal Corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of Smart City Mission by organising an array of activities for the city's residents at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday evening. Speaking on the occasion, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to help the authorities in making the city clean and green. Posters were also installed to promote cleanliness in the city and a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to mark the occasion.
-
Allahabad University’s academic council approves fee hike of courses, hostels from new session
Allahabad University has kick-started the process of increasing the fees of all courses from the new academic session 2022-23. The hiked fee will be applicable for students taking admission from the session 2022-23. The fee hike will not be applicable for the present (old) students, aU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor clarified. It is worth mentioning that the tuition fee of the university has remained at ₹12 since 1912.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics