Mixed response to change in MPSC exam pattern

Candidates expressed mixed responses after Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Friday issued a notification regarding a change in paper pattern for its main examination and aligned it with that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to the commission, the new pattern will be implemented in 2023.

According to the notification, the mains paper will now be subjective, and candidates will be required to write elaborative answers instead of attempting multiple-choice questions (MCQ). However, many candidates have supported the move by MPSC.

Soniya Hange, an MPSC aspirant, said that this change by MPSC will help students to attempt the UPSC examination as well.

“This move by MPSC will also improve the percentage of Marathi candidates appearing and clearing UPSC as the paper pattern is almost the same,” said Hange.

Another aspirant, Nikhil Khatri said that the decision by MPSC is welcome, and it will give equal opportunity to all aspirants.

“It will give equal opportunity to aspirants from rural as well as urban areas. Now every candidate must play on a level playing field. MPSC should now follow the timetable and declare the results on time,” said Khatri.

Another aspirant, Amol Baviskar, highlighted that many aspirants who are reappearing next year will have to study from scratch.

“I am unhappy with the decision as we have to prepare in an entirely different way for the subjective answers. We have been preparing for an objective pattern so far. With the new pattern implementation from next year, it will affect our studies as we will have to refocus our study strategy,” said Baviskar.

Atul Lande, director at Synergy Study Point, a city-based competitive exam class, said that the decision by MPSC will help aspirants to get more employment opportunities.

“The changes made by MPSC are praiseworthy. By aligning their pattern and syllabus to UPSC, they have made it possible for aspirants to appear for both examinations simultaneously. It will increase the chances of candidates finding employment. It will also ensure that more aspirants from Maharashtra will clear UPSC,” said Lande.