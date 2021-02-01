MLA Tingre leads efforts for “Oxygen Park” in Kharadi
In an effort to provide fresh air to residents of Kharadi and nearby areas, local MLA Sunil Tingre has proposed to build an ‘Oxygen Park’ in the area
Recently, a primary inspection of the land selected for the park was carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune district collectorate officials along with Tingre.
“In today’s hectic lifestyle and increased pollution all around us, we are not able to get fresh air to breathe. Our daily routine is so busy that it is affecting our health. Covid-19 has made us realise that it is necessary to look after our health prominently. So, to give fresh air and a healthy atmosphere to citizens, we have decided to build an oxygen park-like garden in my constituency,” said Tingre.
“In a bid to receive funds for this project from both PMC and Pune district collectorate office, we have given application under the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER). We are hoping to get a positive response from both the government bodies,” he added.
Last week, a joint inspection was done by MLA Tingre along with additional commissioner of PMC Kunal Khemnar at the site for the development of ‘Oxygen Park’ at Kharadi survey no. 30 Pittie ground. The total land reserved for the garden is 7.5 acres where an oxygen park is proposed.
“It will have various public amenities like one-kilometer jogging track, a separate area for yoga and a separate play section for children. Most importantly for fresh air and supply of oxygen, trees with maximum oxygen content will be planted in the park. While one of the parts of the park will have medicinal plants,” said Tingre.
