Home / Cities / Pune News / MNGL launches mobile medical van in Pune

MNGL launches mobile medical van in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2023 07:12 PM IST

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) launched a medical mobile van which will conduct free cancer screenings in the city

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) launched a medical mobile van which will conduct free cancer screenings in the city.

The facility will help identify cancer in the initial stage. Various equipment has also been installed in the van to detect cancer among women, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The facility will help identify cancer in the initial stage. Various equipment has also been installed in the van to detect cancer among women, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The initiative was undertaken under corporate social responsibility (CSR). Along with cancer tests, various blood tests will also be done in the mobile van, said officials.

Kumar Shankar, managing director MNGL, said, “The facility will help identify cancer in the initial stage. Various equipment has also been installed in the van to detect cancer among women. Our main target is slum areas.”

MNGL director Rajesh Pande said, “The aim to launch this facility is to detect cancer in the initial stage as it will help save lives.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out