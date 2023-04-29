Residents fume as road-digging work damages MNGL pipeline in Wakad

The ongoing infrastructure development works in Pimpri-Chinchwad is turning out to be a nightmare for residents as incidences of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline damage have surged in recent months. In the latest incident on Saturday, the MNGL pipeline was damaged during road development work in Wakad, Utkarsh Chowk, at around 9.45 am, resulting in gas supply disruption to at least 3,000 flat owners in roughly 300 housing societies.

On Saturday, the MNGL pipeline was damaged during road development work in Wakad, Utkarsh Chowk, at around 9.45 am.

The affected societies include— Nandan Inspera, Palash, Maxima, Mont Vert, Sucasa, Vardhaman Residency, Renuka Akruti, and Bella Vista Empress amongst others. However, it was after intense hardship and frequent follow-ups with the authorities for over two-and-half hours the supply was restored by 12.35 pm, claim residents.

Sachin Londe, vice-president of Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said, such incidents have become frequent and the contractors neglect the pipelines while digging the roads.

“The MNGL lines always have markers wherever gas lines are running and these should be checked by the contractors. This leads to hardship for residents. PCMC should try to ensure that there is a coordinated effort between various agencies to supervise and advise the contractor while conducting development work,” he said.

Another resident Deepali Puranik, said, “It has become frequent, gas lines and electricity lines are most vulnerable. We have to suffer unnecessarily due to their mistakes. Today as the supply was disrupted in the morning many of us could not cook breakfast or lunch. School-going children and office goers had to leave without the lunch boxes.”

MD Nikam, engineer at PCMC, said, “The contractors appointed for development work are provided maps and details regarding drainage lines, water lines and gas lines in advance to avoid them getting damaged. Also, penalties as compensation towards the damages if any are taken by the civic body from the contractors. However, many times the lines get damaged unknowingly by mistake.”

“The digging work is currently done mechanically using JCB and other machines. Manual digging has been completely stopped. During mechanical digging we face such challenges,” he said.

