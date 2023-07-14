Ghat areas receive good rainfall

Pune: Lonavla and Mulshi areas reported moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. In Pune city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded 1 mm rainfall in many areas.

As per the weather department, Lonavla and Lavasa recorded 28.5mm and 28mm rainfall respectively. Rainfall count at Shivajinagar, Pashan and Lavale areas was 1mm. The department has forecast that both city and ghat areas will experience a gradual rise in rainfall in the coming days.

Shilpa Apte, meteorologist, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Currently a trough lies from south Maharashtra to Kerala coast. As a result, Konkan and Goa subdivision will experience heavy rainfall in the next 3-4 days. While the other sub-divisions will experience moderate to heavy rainfall in some areas.”

“The monsoon is reviving in the state. As systems will be strengthening gradually, Pune will also experience good rainfall in the upcoming days,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division, IMD Pune.

The city also experienced significant variation in temperatures. On July 13, the maximum temperature was recorded as 30 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar, while the mercury was 27.1 degrees Celsius on July 14.

