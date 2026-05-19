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Modern College suspends teacher arrested in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

Mandhare, 58, teaches Biology to Class 11 and 12 students in the junior college section. She has been associated with the institution since 2002 and was due to retire in seven months.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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​PUNE: Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) has suspended junior college teacher Manisha Mandhare following her arrest in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

New Delhi, May 17 (ANI): Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare being escorted by officials at the Rouse Avenue Court premises in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, in New Delhi on Sunday. The court granted 14 days’ custody of the accused to the CBI. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The suspension order, issued under Rule 33(5) of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981, took effect from May 16, the date of her arrest.

The decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the governing body of the Progressive Education Society on Monday after reports of Mandhare’s arrest emerged in the media.

Mandhare, 58, teaches Biology to Class 11 and 12 students in the junior college section. She has been associated with the institution since 2002 and was due to retire in seven months. She was arrested by the CBI on Saturday in connection with the alleged leak of Botany and Zoology questions from the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Investigators have identified her as one of the key accused in the case.

“We have taken immediate action in the matter and suspended the concerned teacher as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools Rules. Progressive Education Society and Modern College have no connection with the confidential work assigned by the NTA, and we will extend full cooperation to the investigating agencies, including the CBI,” said Shamkant Deshmukh, secretary of the Progressive Education Society.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Modern College suspends teacher arrested in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case
Home / Cities / Pune / Modern College suspends teacher arrested in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case
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