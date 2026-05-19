Modern College suspends teacher arrested in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

​PUNE: Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous) has suspended junior college teacher Manisha Mandhare following her arrest in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

New Delhi, May 17 (ANI): Accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare being escorted by officials at the Rouse Avenue Court premises in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, in New Delhi on Sunday. The court granted 14 days’ custody of the accused to the CBI. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The suspension order, issued under Rule 33(5) of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1981, took effect from May 16, the date of her arrest.

The decision was taken at an urgent meeting of the governing body of the Progressive Education Society on Monday after reports of Mandhare’s arrest emerged in the media.

Mandhare, 58, teaches Biology to Class 11 and 12 students in the junior college section. She has been associated with the institution since 2002 and was due to retire in seven months. She was arrested by the CBI on Saturday in connection with the alleged leak of Botany and Zoology questions from the NEET-UG 2026 examination. Investigators have identified her as one of the key accused in the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the college administration, Mandhare had been assigned confidential responsibilities related to the NEET examination process directly by the National Testing Agency (NTA) because of her teaching experience. However, the institution clarified that the appointment and all related communication were handled exclusively by the NTA and that the college had no role in the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the college administration, Mandhare had been assigned confidential responsibilities related to the NEET examination process directly by the National Testing Agency (NTA) because of her teaching experience. However, the institution clarified that the appointment and all related communication were handled exclusively by the NTA and that the college had no role in the process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “The institution and college administration have no direct or indirect connection with the alleged incident,” the management said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The institution and college administration have no direct or indirect connection with the alleged incident,” the management said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Calling the alleged paper leak a “serious and condemnable” matter that undermines the credibility of the education sector, the institution said details of the suspension had been communicated to the education commissioner, the deputy director of education and other authorities concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the alleged paper leak a “serious and condemnable” matter that undermines the credibility of the education sector, the institution said details of the suspension had been communicated to the education commissioner, the deputy director of education and other authorities concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The management said it would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The management said it would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We have taken immediate action in the matter and suspended the concerned teacher as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools Rules. Progressive Education Society and Modern College have no connection with the confidential work assigned by the NTA, and we will extend full cooperation to the investigating agencies, including the CBI,” said Shamkant Deshmukh, secretary of the Progressive Education Society.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON