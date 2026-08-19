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    Modi likely to inaugurate Prerna Sthal in Baramati in October: Sharad Pawar

    Pawar, who is the chairman of Vidya Pratishthan, was interacting with party workers when he spoke about the proposed inauguration

    Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:13:20 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Baramati in October to inaugurate “Prerna Sthal”, a dome and museum complex at the Vidya Pratishthan campus, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

    Functionaries of the educational trust had requested Pawar to invite the PM to inaugurate the complex. (FILE)
    Functionaries of the educational trust had requested Pawar to invite the PM to inaugurate the complex. (FILE)

    Pawar, who is the chairman of Vidya Pratishthan, was interacting with party workers when he spoke about the proposed inauguration. Functionaries of the educational trust had requested Pawar to invite the PM to inaugurate the complex.

    “Vidya Pratishthan’s foundation day is on October 16. I have spoken to him about the inauguration of Prerna Sthal. If Modi agrees, the inauguration will be held on that day. It all depends on his availability. The inauguration could take place any day between October 16 and 20,” Pawar said.

    Once Modi confirms the date, Vidya Pratishthan authorities will begin preparations for the event. Several other eminent personalities are also expected to attend the inauguration.

    Prerna Sthal houses a statue of Lord Buddha and exhibits showcasing prominent historical figures and social reformers, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The complex also includes a meditation hall and a yoga centre.

    According to the authorities, the complex is expected to give Baramati a new identity and attract visitors. It has been named Prerna Sthal with the aim of inspiring people through the lives and contributions of the personalities featured there.

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    Home/Cities/Pune News/Modi Likely To Inaugurate Prerna Sthal In Baramati In October: Sharad Pawar
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