Moneylender, two others booked for issuing threat in Pune

Pune: The Faraskhana police have booked three persons under the anti-money lenders act for allegedly recovering Rs1 crore in lieu of Rs22 lakh given on loan to the complainant by one of the accused.

Later, the moneylender and two of his accomplices threatened him with dire consequences and said that they would force his wife and daughter into flesh trade. The accused have been identified as Rajendra Devendra, Rajesh Devendra and Raju alias John Rajendra Devendra, all residents of Mangalwar peth who have been booked under relevant sections of Maharashtra Money Lending (regulation ) Act 2014.

The 39-year-old complainant, a resident of Solapur Bazar in Camp, in his complaint stated that he took Rs22 lakh from the main accused Rajendra Devendra to be returned at double interest rate. Till date, the victim has given him around Rs1 crore and yet he was mentally and physically harassed for more money. Later, the main accused threatened that his family members, wife and daughter, will be forced into illicit activity trade if their demands were not met, police said.