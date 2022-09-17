Monsoon unlikely to withdraw from Maharashtra by September-end

As various weather systems are likely to remain active over Maharashtra, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon is likely to happen towards the end of September, said officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As of Saturday, a cyclonic circulation lies over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 20, said officials from IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that there are forecasts that rainfall activity is likely to continue till the end of September.

“There are multiple systems that will continue the rainfall for Maharashtra till the end of this month. The withdrawal from northwest regions of India also is not likely as of conditions seen right now. For Maharashtra, the withdrawal is likely to happen after that,” said Kashyapi.

According to IMD, the normal date of monsoon withdrawal from northwest parts is September 17. For Maharashtra, the normal monsoon withdrawal date is around October 5. By October 10, 90 per cent of Maharashtra should report withdrawal of monsoon as per normal dates issued by IMD.

In the next few days, rainfall activity over Pune city will reduce significantly.

“There are no warnings for Pune city from September 18 onwards. Light to very light rainfall is likely till September 23,” said Kashyapi.

He added that there are yellow alerts for at least three subdivisions of Maharashtra in the next few days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms is likely over central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada. There is no warning for Konkan and Goa till September 21,” added Kashyapi.