Monsoon likely to withdraw from parts of Maharashtra and Pune district by October 7

Southwest monsoon withdrawal is likely to take place around October 7 from some parts of Maharashtra including Pune, confirmed officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, until then thundery activity is likely to continue in the city limits, said IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that moisture has been depleted over Maharashtra, Pune district and Pune as of Monday.

“Till October 5, chances of rainfall in Pune city limits are less. Even if rains occur it will be a very short spell in the afternoon/evening time. But from October 5 evening onwards, marginally rain chances are likely to increase over north Konkan and adjacent areas of central Maharashtra including Pune district and city till October 6. Though, it will be mainly as a thundery activity in afternoon/evening hours,” said Kashyapi.

“After this rainfall activity, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the northern part of Maharashtra,” added Kashyapi.

The normal date of monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra starts from October 5. Whereas, over 90 per cent monsoon withdrawal from the state is expected around October 10. By October 15, the monsoon withdrawal will be complete in Maharashtra.

Till September end, Maharashtra reported 23 per cent excess rainfall and Pune district has reported 33 per cent excess rainfall during.