Monsoon off to a slow start, Pune likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in next few days

Southwest monsoon on Saturday covered Pune, Mumbai and most parts of Maharashtra. However, on Saturday Shivajinagar in Pune reported 2.1-millimetre rainfall and Lohegaon reported one-millimetre rain.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan which include Mumbai, some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and some more parts of Karnataka on Saturday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that the monsoon has now covered the city as the northern limit of the monsoon passes over Pune.

“On Friday, rainfall in the Konkan region and central Maharashtra helped advance the monsoon towards other parts of the state. Weather models show that there are huge moisture incursions towards the state,” said Kashyapi.

He further added that Chinchwad on Saturday reported 0.5 mm rainfall, Lavale reported rainfall at 1.5 mm and Magarpatta reported 4 mm rainfall.

“Light to moderate rainfall is very likely in city limits in the next few days,” added Kashyapi.

Along with Pune, Kolhapur, Mahabaleshwar and Konkan and Goa reported rainfall on Saturday.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Dahanu, Pune, Gadag, Bengaluru, Puducherry and Siliguri. Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West central and the northwest Bay of Bengal till June 13,” said IMD officials.

