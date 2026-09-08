Monsoon revival possible in Pune from Sept 14

After a prolonged lull in monsoon activity across Maharashtra, weather experts have indicated the possibility of a revival in rainfall from September 13, with Pune likely to witness an increase in rainfall activity from September 14. The timing assumes significance as the Ganesh festival is scheduled to begin during the same period, raising the possibility of rain accompanying the initial days of festivities.

Maharashtra and Pune have been experiencing subdued rainfall activity since August. (HT FILE)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has maintained a cautious position on the possibility of a monsoon revival saying that there is uncertainty at present and a clear picture is expected only after September 10.

Maharashtra and Pune have been experiencing subdued rainfall activity since August. While some parts of the state have received occasional light showers during September, the activity has remained scattered and insufficient to mark a revival of the monsoon.

According to weather experts, conditions could become more favourable for rainfall over interior Maharashtra from September 13, with Pune likely to see increased rainfall activity from September 14. The forecast is based on model guidance, including the IMD-GFS model.

Former IMD official and meteorologist K S Hosalikar, in a post on X, shared the ECMWF model guidance for rainfall anomalies during the three weeks from September 7 to 28. He said that the monsoon could become more active in parts of central India, including Maharashtra, September 14 onwards. “Parts of central India including Maharashtra could get busy in action from the 14th onwards,” Hosalikar said while sharing the model guidance.

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{{^usCountry}} Another weather expert too pointed to a possible increase in rainfall activity over interior Maharashtra from September 13, with Pune expected to see an increase from September 14, based on the IMD-GFS forecast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another weather expert too pointed to a possible increase in rainfall activity over interior Maharashtra from September 13, with Pune expected to see an increase from September 14, based on the IMD-GFS forecast. {{/usCountry}}

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For Pune, the possibility of rainfall from September 14 is particularly significant as it coincides with the beginning of the Ganesh festival. The city is expected to witness large-scale celebrations, processions and public activities during the festival, and any increase in rainfall during this period could influence the celebrations.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, however, said that it is too early to confirm the possibility of a revival.

“There is uncertainty with that. We will get the actual update on September 10. As of now, there is no significant rainfall activity over Maharashtra till September 10,” Sanap said.

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The latest forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, too, has not indicated any warning for districts in Maharashtra at present. Meteorologists are closely watching the weather pattern over the next few days.