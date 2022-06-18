Moosewala case: Suspect Jadhav tells Pune cops he was in Gujarat on day of killing

Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in the May 29 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has told police he was in Gujarat and not in Punjab on the day the latter was gunned down, a senior official said on Saturday.

When queried on this information, Pune rural superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said Jadhav’s “version” of being in Gujarat and not in Punjab at the time of the killing was being verified.

Jadhav, in his statement, has said he was in a hotel near Mundra Port in Gujarat on May 29.

“That is his (Jadhav’s) version. We have sent a team to Gujarat to verify that claim,” the SP said.

Jadhav and one Navnath Suryawanshi, alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 and then brought to Pune.

Karan Johar was on Bishnoi gang’s target list for extortion

Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has told investigators that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was on the list of persons whom the gang planned to target for extortion, a police official said on Saturday. But a senior official also warned that these claims have not been verified yet, and there was a possibility that there was an element of bragging in Kamble’s statements.

Kamble was a close aide of Santosh Jadhav. Kamble is in the custody of Pune rural police for an earlier case registered in the district.