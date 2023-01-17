More reserves proposed to strengthen wildlife conservation

To strengthen the ongoing wildlife conservation efforts, the state government has decided to add a few more conservation reserves and take the total to 52 in Maharashtra, officials from the state forest department said.

Speaking on the importance of conservation reserves, Former principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), Maharashtra, Sunil Limaye said, “Apart from protecting the national parks and sanctuaries, it is also important to protect the areas adjoining them which act as wildlife corridors. The state government has designated some of these corridors as conservation reserves and soon Maharashtra will have a total of 52 such conservation reserves.”

Explaining the concept of conservation reserves, he said, “Whenever an area is declared as a wildlife sanctuary there are several restrictions on the activities of the people residing in those areas. However, such restrictions are not imposed on local residents in the case of conservation reserves, which is a better way of managing wildlife conservation efforts in and around such protected areas.”

Limaye emphasised the importance of raising awareness about wildlife conservation, as cases of wildlife poaching have not stopped.

Data from the forest department show that in 2022 alone a total of 43 leopards and 4 tigers died in road or railway accidents, there were 5 cases of leopard hunting and 3 cases of tiger hunting while 2 leopards and 4 tigers died due to electrocution across the state.

“In accordance with government directives, we have already established 23 reserve areas. As per section 36(a) of the Indian Forest Act, our goal is to save, protect, and conserve wildlife species, including biodiversity. The wildlife protection act of 1972 protects conserved areas. These areas include national parks and wildlife refuges,” said S Yuvraj, deputy conservator of forests.

