More than 300 patients of mucormycosis in district, need 1,800 injections per day: Ajit Pawar

Pune: Pune guardian Ajit Pawar highlighted the worsening situation regarding shortage of medicines to treat the post-Covid fungal disease Mucormycosis. He said by Friday the district had more than 300 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) and there is demand for almost 1,800 injections per day. The minister said the medicine count is not available in this proportion and there is no more shortage of Remdesivir.

“Currently in Pune there are more than 300 cases of black fungus. In Pune, patients from outstation are also hospitalised. There is a shortage of injections for this disease. Six injections have to be given to a patient on a daily basis. The issue of this shortage has been raised with the Prime Minister.

“We have contacted the manufacturer of these medicines and they have said that we have to give it to the Centre first and then it will be allocated to states. At least 1,800 injections are required in Pune district in a day, but those many are unavailable. We are trying to do what we can,” said Pawar.

A control room was established at Pune collectorate on May 18 to regulate the supply and distribution of the medicines required to treat mucormycosis patients. On Thursday, the first round of the medicine distribution to the private hospitals was done by the district administration. According to the details issued by the authorities, there were 247 patients being treated in 33 private hospitals in the district.

In Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Erandwane there are currently 55 mucormycosis patients admitted. Hospital administration claimed that there is only 15-20 per cent supply of the medicines than the requirement. “Currently, it is not possible to administer the required daily dose of medications to the mucormycosis patients because of the shortage. The plight of the relatives for these medicines continues. There is only 15-20 per cent of the supply than the demand,” said Dr Dhannajay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.