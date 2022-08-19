More vials available, vaccination drive to pick up pace in Pune: Health department

The inoculation drive will now pick up pace as the health department has sufficient stock of Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield, said officials.

As per health department officials, 102,760 doses of Covishield, 102,230 doses of Covaxin and 104,540 doses of Corbevax are available in the district. While 29,860 doses of Covishield, 31,410 doses of Covaxin and 23,680 doses of Corbevax are available with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer at health department of the PMC, said that there is sufficient stock with the department to carry out an inoculation drive for the next few days.

“We have good vaccine stock of Covishield, Covaxin and Covishield for the next few days. All our vaccination centres are functioning. As the festive season has commenced, crowding is likely to increase during this time and so, it is important to complete vaccination,” said Deokar.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer said that under various initiatives, inoculation drives are undertaken in city and rural areas.

“As the festive season approaches, beneficiaries should complete their vaccination doses. Although Covid cases are decreasing, the emphasis on vaccination should continue. Complete doses of vaccination help high-risk patients and many have reported mild symptoms due to vaccination,” said Dr Desai.

Prevalence of BA.2.75 variant on the rise in Maharashtra

Routine genome sequencing surveillance is underway for Covid-19 in the state across seven laboratories under Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that as per reports obtained from various laboratories between August 10 and August 19, 73 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to 209 patients of BA.2.75 were found in the state.

“The latest report also suggests that BA.2.75 subvariant patients are on the rise, while patients infected with BA.2.38 variant which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these patients is underway. This has taken the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 to 348, and that of BA.2.75 to 459,” said Dr Awate.

