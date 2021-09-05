Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Motorist causes death of 65-yr-old pedestrian woman in Pune
pune news

Motorist causes death of 65-yr-old pedestrian woman in Pune

A 25-year-old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad was booked by the local police after he hit a 65-year-old pedestrian woman with the motorbike that he was riding on Friday around 11 along the Pune-Nashik road
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:16 AM IST
HT Image

A 25-year-old man from Pimpri-Chinchwad was booked by the local police after he hit a 65-year-old pedestrian woman with the motorbike that he was riding on Friday around 11 along the Pune-Nashik road.

The deceased was identified as Anita Anant Kashid, a resident of Landewadi area of Bhosari.

“She was walking along the road when the man hit her with his two-wheeler and caused her death. Earlier, we registered it as a death of an unidentified senior citizen. However, her family members had circulated a picture stating she had failed to return home that morning. Hence, we could identify her and inform her family. The accused has not yet been arrested,” said Hawaldar Kiran Kare of Bhosari police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304 (A) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Bhosari police station against the motorist.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Take online darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati this year

Shetti’s nomination: Pawar says party done its job honestly

Pune dist reports 915 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

Pune’s vet polyclinic to become centre for specialised animal care
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP