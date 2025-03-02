MP asks PCMC to make alternative arrangement to avoid tree felling for RFD project

Pune: Environmentalists, green activists and citizens have submitted their responses to the suggestions and objections invited by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on tree cutting and transplantation for the riverfront development (RFD) project. Maval Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne has extended support to the greens requesting PCMC to make alternative arrangement to avoid felling of trees for RFD project. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

While fearing that the green cover will be affected by the project, they have sought a detailed tree survey report to be published and made public.

Maval Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne has extended support to the greens requesting the civic administration to make alternative arrangement to avoid felling of trees.

“It is essential to publish a detailed survey report on trees to be cut for the project and conduct a biodiversity impact assessment by experts,” said Barne.

PCMC on February 21 had issued a public notice about over 439 trees to be removed and 681 transplanted for the beautification project along the Wakad to Sangvi stretch and invited suggestions and objections to be submitted by February 28.

“Cutting trees without assessment can irreversibly harm the local ecosystem. The stretch has old-growth, heritage, and native trees that support rich biodiversity, including birds, insects, and small mammals,” said environmentalist Ravindra Sinha.

A senior PCMC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The civic body will share plan and documents related to the project, including mapped documents and drainage master plan. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has permitted work within the blue line. The tree authority will take the final decision.”