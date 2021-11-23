MP Bapat to chair Pune Airport Advisory Committee meet on Wednesday

PUNE The Pune Airport Advisory Committee will meet at the VVIP circuit house on Wednesday. MP Girish Bapat, who is chairman of committee, will chair the meeting.

“Various topics will be discussed at the meeting. On priority, the ropening of the airport 24×7 will be discussed. The airport is expected to start full fledged operations from December 1,” said an airport official on the request of anonymity.

Bapat will speak with the media at 1pm.

Many topics remain to be discussed by the advisory committe as the airport reopened after a 16-day break on October 30.

“The work on the multilevel parking and new terminal is going on at good speed and it will finish in time,” said the official.

Talks will be also about international flights which are expected to start from January 1, 2022. Purandar airport will be also a topic of discussion.