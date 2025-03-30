MPCB threatens closure of slaughterhouse in Kondhwa over violations

PUNE More than 10,000 residents in housing societies located in the Salunkhe Vihar area have raised repeated complaints about the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run Kondhwa-Kamela slaughterhouse for violation of norms. More than 10,000 residents of Salunkhe Vihar area have raised complaints about PMC-run Kondhwa-Kamela slaughterhouse for violation of norms (HT)

The drainage lines in the areas surrounding the slaughterhouse have been overflowing with animal blood, waste, fat and body parts, they allege.

On Wednesday, residents of Salunke Vihar Road in Kondhwa faced another harrowing day as drainage chambers near Café Farmhouse overflowed with slaughterhouse waste.

The residents from Borhadenagar, City Pride, Konark Society Kohinoor Raina, Gulmohar Society and Nancy Garden have been the worst affected due to the discharge.

Following the citizen complaints, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on March 28 issued a notice and has threatened to close the slaughterhouse if the PMC fails to comply with its directives for the safety and scientific disposal of animal waste.

Mohan Gaikwad, a local resident, alleged that solid animal waste and thick blood were coming out of the drainage lines of PMC and no remedial action was being taken.

“There is a foul smell due to the animal parts circulating in the gutters and the drainage line. Citizen’s health is at stake, but PMC health department is neglecting our long pending demand of setting up of a scientific waste and effluent treatment machine inside the slaughterhouse,” he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Nancy Garden Co-operative Housing Society and social worker Rohan Gaikwad, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) under section 33 A of the Water ( Prevention and Control of Pollution ) Act 1974 has issued a notice where it stated that the effluent treatment plant was not operating and the plant was discharging the effluent in Bhairoba Nalla and untreated reddish coloured effluent was getting spread in Salunkhe Vihar area.

The MPCB has directed the PMC to immediately transport the liquid waste spread on the road to the effluent treatment plant for further treatment and its scientific disposal in ten days, the solid waste generated during slaughtering shall not be stored at the slaughtering site for more than 24 hours.

The MPCB has further threatened to close down the slaughterhouse and also disconnect the water and power supply to the facility.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer MPCB, said “The PMC will have to respond within three days from the issuance of the directions along with relevant document/ compliance report failing which the MPCB will initiate legal action against them without giving any further notice in accordance with provisions Water ( prevention and control of pollution ) act 1974 and Air ( prevention and control of pollution ) Act 1981.”

Gaikwad said, “A month ago, homes in the area were flooded with blood, fat, and other waste materials due to unprocessed slaughterhouse discharge entering the drainage system. Following the outcry, the MPCB took strict action, issuing a show-cause notice to the concerned authorities. Recently, the waste discharge was spotted again, raising concerns about public hygiene and environmental safety.”

The residents have complained to the PMC seeking the installation of high-grade waste dispensing machines to mitigate the crisis. Besides, they have asked for regular cleanup of the drainage lines by the conservancy staff and requested for setting up of a standard operating process for the disposal of animal waste.