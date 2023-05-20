Real-time noise monitoring system to be set up in Pune city

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will set up the first-ever continuous noise pollution monitoring system in Pune city. In the first phase, the board will set up two systems in residential areas that will monitor round-the-clock noise pollution data, said officials.

Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer, MPCB, Pune said, “The data will help us identify noise pollution levels and their sources. It will be utilised as the base study for preparing noise pollution policies.”

The officials said that the board measures noise pollution levels in the city only on two occasions — Ganesh festival and Diwali. The board also receives many complaints from residents regarding noise pollution.

Shankar Waghmare, regional officer, MPCB, Pune said, “Though we receive noise pollution complaints from across the city, the board is mainly responsible for industrial noise pollution. Complaints from residential and commercial areas are forwarded to the police department, and those related to construction activities to the municipal corporations.” Considering the long-term requirement for ambient noise pollution data, the board has decided to set up monitoring system in the city.

Change in source of noise pollution

In 2017, MPCB with the help of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) carried out noise pollution survey. According to the report, vehicular movement and honking were identified as the biggest source of noise pollution in Pune city. However, in the recent observations, MPCB has recorded change in noise pollution sources at several pockets. In Ahmednagar Road, Baner and Pashan areas, the noise pollution is mainly because of loud music systems. While in some other areas, the main source of noise pollution is machines used for construction activities. Overall, vehicular noise is still a major source of noise pollution in the city.

Previous record

MPCB monitored noise pollution levels in metro cities of Maharashtra in 2020-2021. In Pune, the noise pollution level was monitored at five locations with the highest recorded at Hadapsar.

