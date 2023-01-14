MPSC aspirants call off strike; Fadnavis promises to consider all parties before final decision on exam format

After aspirants of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam staged a state-wide protest, the administration said that it would consult with all interested parties on the implementation of the new descriptive exam pattern.

MPSC students who had assembled at Alka Talkies Chowk called off the strike late in the night on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in the city on Saturday, said, “We have still not implemented the new descriptive pattern for the MPSC exam. The Dalvi committee, which was appointed by the previous administration (Maha Vikas Aghadi), made the request.”

“We’ll need to raise the bar for the exam so that it corresponds to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Before making any decision, we will consult with all the stakeholders,” said Fadnavis.

Akshay Jain, secretary of Maharashtra State Youth Congress Organisation, said, “Students were planning to meet chief minister Eknath Shinde who was expected to come to Pune on Saturday. However, the CM’s visit was cancelled at the last moment. Further course of action will be taken soon.”

