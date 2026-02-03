MSBSHSE debuts free counselling for class 10 & 12 students

In a bid to address exam-related stress and anxiety among students, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on February 2 appointed counsellors at the state level for students appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 examinations scheduled in February and March 2026. A circular to that effect was issued on February 2 by Deepak Mali, secretary, MSBSHSE. The board noted that during examinations, many students experience mental pressure due to fear of failure, negative thoughts and academic stress. To support such students and help them cope with anxiety and emotional distress, online counselling services have been arranged at the state board level. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The board noted that during examinations, many students experience mental pressure due to fear of failure, negative thoughts and academic stress. To support such students and help them cope with anxiety and emotional distress, online counselling services have been arranged at the state board level.

An official on condition of anonymity said, “A panel of trained counsellors has been appointed and students can access free telephonic counselling before and during the examination period. The counselling services will be available daily between 8 pm and 10 pm.”

Students can reach out to the counsellors on the following helpline numbers: 9960694111, 9834084593, 7972573742, 9259978315, 8169202214, 7208429389, 7709156068, 9379661255 and 9404783996.

The board has clarified that the counselling service is strictly meant for emotional and psychological support. Students and parents have been advised not to contact counsellors for queries related to examination centre arrangements, seating plans, question papers or other administrative issues.

As per the official announcement issued by the Board, the HSC examinations will be carried out from February 10 to February 18, 2026; while the SSC examinations will be held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The exams will be organised through the board’s divisional offices in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.