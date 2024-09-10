MSEDCL identifies 253,374 power consumers eligible for Abhay Yojana

PUNE: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has identified 253,374 electricity consumers in the Pune area who can benefit from the Abhay Yojana (Amnesty Scheme) 2024. The scheme is active from September 1 to November 30 this year, and will help clear overdue electricity bills of homes, businesses and other places where electricity has been permanently cut off due to unpaid bills. MSEDCL has identified 253,374 consumers in Pune who can benefit from Abhay Yojana 2024. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The MSEDCL Abhay Yojana applies to consumers whose electricity supply has been permanently cut off till March 31, 2024. The scheme is for all non-agricultural consumers and excludes consumers in agriculture and public water supply.

As per MSEDCL statistics, 253,374 electricity consumers in the Pune Circle will benefit from the scheme. If they pay the original dues, the total interest and late payment charges totalling ₹73.14 crore will be waived. Currently, 253,373 non-agricultural consumers in the Pune Circle owe ₹472.14 crore. If they pay ₹398.99 crore as the principal amount, the interest of ₹69 crore and late fee of ₹5.05 crore (total ₹74.05 crore) will be waived.

It is compulsory to pay outstanding electricity bills even if ownership of the property changes hands and the MSEDCL has the right to recover these dues from the new owner or tenant. The MSEDCL Abhay Yojana 2024 offers a chance to clear the dues of homes, commercial spaces, industries and other places where power has been permanently disconnected due to unpaid bills.

Chief engineer Rajendra Pawar said, “The Supreme Court (SC) has confirmed that electricity distribution companies have the right to recover arrears from the new owner or tenant despite change in property ownership if there are unpaid electricity bills. Therefore, people should take advantage of the Abhay Yojana to clear dues where the electricity supply has been permanently cut off due to outstanding bills.”

Low tension (LT) customers will get a 10% discount and high tension (HT) customers will get a 5% discount if they pay the full original dues at once. Customers can also pay 30% of the principal upfront and the remaining 70% in six interest-free instalments. Participants in this scheme will get new electricity connections as per demand. Online applications and payments can be made through the MSEDCL website and mobile app. Customers can also visit the nearest office for more information.