MSEDCL Pune faces pending power bills worth 679 crore

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:17 PM IST
MSEDCL Pune region authorities are facing non-payment of power bills estimated to be worth 679 crore. The Covid-19 crisis and its economic impact ranging from job losses to loss of livelihood has resulted in non-payment of dues by several citizens during the district since 2020.

The MSEDCL authorities have begun a drive to recover unpaid power bills from domestic, commercial and industrial consumers and the intensified drive will be carried out on Saturday and Sundays besides all the weekdays.

The agency has also started disconnecting power supply to consumers who have not paid their bills for several months. The MSEDCL in its release said that in the five districts under Pune region — Pune, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli — there are 13.86 lakh consumers who have not paid their bill from April 2020 to January 2021 their supply was not discontinued despite not paying the power bills.

The MEDCL PRO office stated that the defaulters must pay their arrears at the earliest by either logging onto the website for online payment or visit their nearest MSEDCL billing payment centres to avoid further action. The authorities have maintained that the MSEDCL was facing several challenges like financial issues in carrying out its work due to lack of revenues.

It further said that the financial position of MSEDCL was precarious and strict option was the only alternative left before them.

