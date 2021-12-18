MSEDCL unearths power thefts worth 44.53 lakh

PUNE The Maharashtra State Energy Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) flying squad has unearthed power thefts of two corporates to the tune of ₹25 lakh. The MSEDCL has recovered ₹44.53 lakh from them as penalty and also power litigation bills worth ₹1.69 lakh were settled in Lok Adalat. A police complaint against the two companies has been lodged at Chikhali police station.

The MSEDCL authorities in their complaint stated that the two companies identified as H S Enterprises and Saleem Plastics located in Jadhavwadi in Haveli tampered with the meters and stole 1.52 lakh units of electricity causing an aggregate loss of ₹25.13 lakh. Both the companies have been charged with fines and an aggregate bill of ₹4 lakh was served to them.

MSEDCL authorities further informed that Saleem Plastics was served ₹23.28 lakh notice while H S Enterprises was served a bill with penalty of ₹21.25 lakh.

A complaint under anti power theft Act was also lodged at Chikhali police station under section 135. The action was taken under the guidance of regional head ( implementation and security) Commander Shivaji Indalkar along with additional executive engineer Narendra Rane and officers Nandkumar Jadhav and senior technician Deepak Khedkar, said officials.

