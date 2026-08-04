MSHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Pune police parade incident, issues notices to top officers

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged incident in which three murder suspects were tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle, paraded through Pune streets and allegedly assaulted by members of the public, calling it a “barbaric” act and a prima facie violation of human rights.

The MSHRC directed the chief secretary and the DGP to submit personal affidavits explaining the state government’s position and the action taken in the matter. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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In an order passed by a Full Bench comprising Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar, Member Justice Swapna Joshi and Member Sanjay Kumar, the Commission directed registration of a suo motu complaint and issued notices to the Maharashtra chief secretary, Director General of Police, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Milind Mohite and Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The Commission said video clips circulating on social media appeared to show Pune Police tying the three accused to a police vehicle, parading them through public streets and allowing onlookers to assault them. It observed that if the videos were found to be authentic, the incident would bring “shame” to Maharashtra and tarnish the image of the police force.

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{{^usCountry}} The MSHRC directed the chief secretary and the DGP to submit personal affidavits explaining the state government’s position and the action taken in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MSHRC directed the chief secretary and the DGP to submit personal affidavits explaining the state government’s position and the action taken in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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It also ordered a preliminary fact-finding inquiry by the Commission’s investigation wing, headed by special inspector general of police Datta Karale, with assistance from Registrar Vijay Kedar, superintendent of police Viswas Pandhare and other team members. The inquiry report has been sought within a week.