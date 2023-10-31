MSRTC buses targeted in Maratha protest, damages in range of 70 lakh

Amidst the aggressive protests across the state, a huge mob targeted the Beed ST bus depot around 6 to 7 pm on Monday. The crowd broke the glass panes of more than 50 buses parked at the terminal. Apart from the state transport buses, the ST control room was also targeted, and an attempt was also made to set an MSRTC bus on fire. Divisional director of MSRTC Ajay Kumar More said that all the buses were standing when around a thousand people vandalised them.

The state transport authority operates over 15,000 buses throughout the state, carrying over 60 lakh passengers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Protesters vandalised and damaged up to 50 ST buses across the state, costing the MSRTC around ₹70 lakhs in damages. As a result, more than 50 ST depots in Beed and Chatrapati Sambhajinagar have been shut as a precautionary measure for and safety of the passengers.

“Protests are happening on all over the state, and they are particularly aggressive in the Marathwada division. Since Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike began on October 25, MSRTC buses have been targeted by irate mobs, stone pelting incidents have been reported, and some buses have been set on fire,” stated another top MSRTC official from the head office.

The state transport authority operates over 15,000 buses throughout the state, carrying over 60 lakh passengers. However, the continued protests have made commuters concerned about their safety.

“We wanted to go to our village in Beed district, but the bus was damaged and targeted, so we postponed our trip. But if this demonstration continues until next week, it will be tough for our family to travel to our village for the Diwali festival,” said Sakharam Gaikwad, a passenger.

