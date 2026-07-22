MSRTC crackdown nets 8,839 vehicles in 20 days

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The special drive was launched following instructions from transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik, with the objective of making state transport (ST) bus terminal premises free of illegal transport operations. (HT file)

A statewide special enforcement drive against illegal transport operations around Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus terminals has resulted in action against 8,839 vehicles; recovery of ₹1.65 crore in penalties; and seizure of another 195 vehicles within just 20 days. The joint operation, carried out between July 1 and July 20, was undertaken by the MSRTC, Maharashtra police and regional transport offices (RTOs) to curb unauthorised transport activities and improve safety and traffic management around bus terminals.

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The special drive was launched following instructions from transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik, with the objective of making state transport (ST) bus terminal premises free of illegal transport operations. According to official figures, enforcement teams booked 8,839 vehicles for violating transport regulations during the campaign; and collected ₹16,521,315 in fines. In addition, 195 vehicles involved in the illegal operations were seized as part of the crackdown.

As per the information shared by the MSRTC, illegal transport services and unauthorised parking around ST bus terminals have been causing severe traffic congestion and inconvenience for passengers. The problem has also raised serious safety concerns, particularly for senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities and students, who rely on MSRTC services for daily travel. The coordinated enforcement action is aimed at restoring order, ensuring smoother traffic movement, and making bus terminal premises safer for commuters.

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{{^usCountry}} The government said that the campaign has already led to noticeable improvements in traffic discipline around bus terminals and created a more organised and commuter-friendly environment. Authorities added that similar joint enforcement drives will continue on a regular basis to permanently curb illegal parking and unauthorised transport operations around ST bus terminals across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said that the campaign has already led to noticeable improvements in traffic discipline around bus terminals and created a more organised and commuter-friendly environment. Authorities added that similar joint enforcement drives will continue on a regular basis to permanently curb illegal parking and unauthorised transport operations around ST bus terminals across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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“The safety of passengers and maintaining discipline around ST bus terminals remain our highest priority. This special enforcement drive has demonstrated that coordinated action by the MSRTC, police and RTOs can effectively curb illegal transport activities and improve the overall travel experience for commuters. We will continue to intensify such drives across Maharashtra to ensure that bus terminal premises remain safe, orderly and free from unauthorised transport operations. I appeal to all vehicle owners and drivers to park only at authorised locations and cooperate with this public-interest initiative so that lakhs of passengers using ST services every day can travel in a secure and hassle-free environment,” Sarnaik said.

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