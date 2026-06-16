MSRTC extends 10% fare hike till July 15

Pune - The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) extended the 10 per cent seasonal fare hike on its ordinary bus services by another month, citing the growing financial burden caused by rising fuel prices and increased employee expenditure. The revised fare structure, which was scheduled to end on June 15, will now remain in force until midnight on July 15, 2026.

MSRTC extended the 10 per cent seasonal fare hike on its ordinary bus services by another month, citing the growing financial burden caused by rising fuel prices and increased employee expenditure. (HT FILE)

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The seasonal fare increase was originally introduced on April 15, 2026, during the peak summer travel season to help the state-run transport undertaking manage the surge in passenger traffic and boost revenue collections. The fare revision applied only to ordinary bus services and was intended as a temporary measure to offset rising operational expenses.

Under the extended arrangement, the fare per stage will continue at ₹11.05, while the minimum fare will remain ₹14 for adults and ₹7 for children. MSRTC directed all divisional controllers, regional managers and concerned officials to implement the decision immediately.

State transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the extension was a difficult but necessary decision given the corporation’s financial situation. “MSRTC is committed to providing affordable and reliable transport services. However, the continuous rise in fuel prices and the increased financial liability from employee allowances have put considerable pressure on the corporation’s resources. The extension of the 10 per cent seasonal fare hike for one more month has been approved to help MSRTC manage these escalating operational costs while ensuring uninterrupted services. The government remains committed to strengthening the financial health of the corporation and improving passenger amenities across the state,” he said.

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