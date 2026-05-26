MSRTC online ticket booking disrupted during summer rush

PUNE: At a time when passenger rush is at its peak due to summer vacations, the mobile application (app) of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has stopped functioning, leaving many commuters unable to book tickets online and forcing them to rely on offline ticket counters instead.

MSRTC mobile application has stopped functioning leaving many commuters unable to book tickets online and forcing them to rely on offline ticket counters. (HT FILE)

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Passengers have reported problems with the app over the past two to three days. Some users are unable to log in whereas others have complained that while their payments were successfully processed, their tickets were not confirmed, compelling them to visit bus depots and reservation counters to secure the tickets manually. The technical glitch has led to long queues at bus stations across the state, with passengers forced to wait in the extreme heat to purchase tickets. The situation has caused frustration among travellers, especially those planning urgent trips to their hometowns during the vacation period. Many passengers have also taken to social media to express their anger and demand immediate restoration of the online booking service.

Pune-based passenger Prashant Kulkarni said, “The app has become completely unreliable during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. I tried booking tickets twice but even after payment, the ticket was not confirmed. Finally, I had to stand in a long queue at the bus station for almost an hour to get reservation. Senior citizens and families with children are facing even more difficulty.”

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{{^usCountry}} MSRTC officials said that efforts are underway to resolve the technical issues and restore the service at the earliest. Meanwhile, commuters continue to depend on offline bookings, adding pressure on reservation counters at major bus depots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MSRTC officials said that efforts are underway to resolve the technical issues and restore the service at the earliest. Meanwhile, commuters continue to depend on offline bookings, adding pressure on reservation counters at major bus depots. {{/usCountry}}

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Maharashtra transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik assured passengers that the issue is being addressed on priority. “Our technical teams are working continuously to resolve the app-related problems as quickly as possible. We understand the inconvenience faced by passengers, especially during the summer travel rush. The issue is temporary, and necessary upgrades are also being examined to ensure smoother and more reliable digital ticket booking services in future. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the administration while restoration work is underway,” Sarnaik said.

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