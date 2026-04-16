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MSRTC posts 591 cr. loss in FY2025-26, 23 divisions in the red

Against this backdrop, state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the urgency of corrective measures

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has reported a loss of 591 crore, with total revenue of 11,475 crore against expenditure of 12,066 crore for the financial year 2025-26. What’s more, only eight out of 31 divisions of the public transport utility are currently profitable while the remaining 23 divisions continue to incur losses. Furthermore, major divisions such as Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Thane have recorded deficits that are particularly concerning.

Furthermore, major divisions such as Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Thane have recorded deficits that are particularly concerning. (HT)

Against this backdrop, state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the urgency of corrective measures, stressing the need for efficient utilisation of buses and manpower, in-depth analysis of loss-making divisions, improved administrative accountability, and appointment of capable officers to curb the daily loss of nearly 1.6 crore.

Sarnaik was speaking at a review meeting held on Wednesday at the MSRTC headquarters, attended by vice-chairman and managing director Dr Madhav Kusekar along with all department heads. Sarnaik pointed out that the corporation’s average daily revenue stands at 31.40 crore while its average daily expenditure has reached 33 crore, resulting in a consistent daily loss of around 1.6 crore. The minister noted that despite a few divisions performing well, the overall financial condition of the corporation remains strained due to persistent operational and administrative inefficiencies.

Expressing concern over administrative lapses, Sarnaik specifically highlighted the situation in the Nagpur division, which has been incurring losses for the past two years. He criticised the appointment of officers without adequate financial and statutory powers in key roles. “Officials who do not have the necessary authority cannot maintain effective control over administration. Such appointments weaken the system. These officers should be reassigned, and strong, empowered leadership must be put in place,” he stated.

Sarnaik also noted that in the previous financial year, eight divisions namely Jalna, Parbhani, Buldhana, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Akola, Dhule, and Wardha had reported profits, demonstrating that improved performance is achievable with the right approach. Sarnaik concluded by stating that a comprehensive reform plan focusing on administrative discipline, efficient use of resources, and strict accountability will soon be implemented to strengthen MSRTC’s financial position and ensure long-term sustainability.

 
maharashtra state road transport corporation
Home / Cities / Pune / MSRTC posts 591 cr. loss in FY2025-26, 23 divisions in the red
Home / Cities / Pune / MSRTC posts 591 cr. loss in FY2025-26, 23 divisions in the red
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