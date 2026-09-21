MSRTC to add 200 Volvo buses to take on private luxury operators

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Thane, India - Feb. 21, 2018:TMT Volvo Bus Thane ,India, on Friday, February 02, 2018. (Photo by Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times) (Praful Gangurde)

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to add 200 new, air-conditioned Volvo buses to its fleet as part of an initiative to woo passengers who currently prefer travelling by private luxury buses. The fleet will comprise 170 seating buses and 30 sleeper buses, with the new services planned for long-distance routes covering more than 250 km.

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Before finalising the routes, MSRTC will conduct a detailed study of high-demand intra-state and inter-state corridors; considering passenger demand, journey distance and duration, existing services and financial viability. The new fleet is expected to offer passengers a more comfortable and digitally-enabled, long-distance travel experience.

As per the information shared by the MSRTC administration, the move marks the first time that the MSRTC will induct Volvo buses on such a large scale. The corporation plans to deploy 45-seat buses for daytime journeys of five to six hours on routes longer than 250 km; while sleeper buses with 30 or 45 berths will cater to passengers travelling overnight. The endeavour is aimed at providing an alternative to private luxury buses, which have drawn a section of passengers because of air-conditioning, comfortable seating, shorter travel times and overnight travel facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} “Passengers are currently willing to pay higher fares for private luxury bus services because of the comfort and facilities they offer. Our objective is not merely to provide another travel option, but to offer a modern, reliable service that meets passengers’ expectations. The introduction of 200 Volvo buses will add a new dimension to MSRTC’s long-distance services,” said state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Passengers are currently willing to pay higher fares for private luxury bus services because of the comfort and facilities they offer. Our objective is not merely to provide another travel option, but to offer a modern, reliable service that meets passengers’ expectations. The introduction of 200 Volvo buses will add a new dimension to MSRTC’s long-distance services,” said state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik. {{/usCountry}}

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The new services will also focus on digital ticketing. Apart from MSRTC’s existing online reservation system, the corporation plans to make tickets available through private digital travel platforms. Passengers will be able to check schedules, routes and seat availability and make reservations through their mobile phones without having to visit a bus station. The MSRTC also plans to introduce professional hospitality services on the new Volvo buses with the help of a private agency.

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“This is a welcome move, particularly for passengers travelling long distances. If the buses provide good comfort, punctuality, easy online booking and reasonable fares, many passengers who currently choose private buses may consider using MSRTC services,” said Shripad Navghane, a passenger who frequently travels on long-distance routes.