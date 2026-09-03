MSRTC to prioritise conductorless buses on suitable routes

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been directed to prioritise conductorless bus services on suitable routes to reduce manpower costs and improve financial efficiency.

Digital ticketing, QR codes and smart cards should also be used to reduce dependence on manual ticketing and make fare collection faster and more convenient, he said. (FILE)

The directive was issued during a review meeting on measures to increase revenue and strengthen the corporation’s financial position. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said fare hikes alone could not ensure financial sustainability and stressed the need to increase revenue while cutting unnecessary expenditure.

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He directed officials to identify routes where conductorless services could be operated without compromising passenger convenience. Digital ticketing, QR codes and smart cards should also be used to reduce dependence on manual ticketing and make fare collection faster and more convenient, he said.

“If MSRTC has to become financially stronger, increasing ticket fares cannot be the only option. The sustainable approach is to increase revenue by providing better services while simultaneously reducing expenditure,” Sarnaik said.

He called for new revenue streams and better utilisation of existing manpower and resources. Officials were asked to develop passenger-oriented schemes based on changing travel patterns, local demand and commuter requirements.

Sarnaik said timely, safe, clean and reliable services should remain the priority, adding that greater passenger confidence would ultimately support the corporation’s financial recovery.

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{{^usCountry}} Vice-president and managing director Madhav Kusekar, department heads, regional managers and divisional controllers attended the meeting held at MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vice-president and managing director Madhav Kusekar, department heads, regional managers and divisional controllers attended the meeting held at MSRTC headquarters in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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The corporation will examine suitable routes and operational requirements before expanding conductorless services.