MSRTC to set up 125 ‘Hirkani Kaksha’ lactation pods at ST stands

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday signed an MoU with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd to set up 125 “Hirkani Kaksha” lactation pods at ST stands across Maharashtra, providing breastfeeding mothers with private spaces to care for their infants. The facilities will be funded through the private firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, with 50 pods planned in 2026-27, 50 in 2027-28 and 25 in 2028-29.

The facilities will be funded through the private firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. (FILE)

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As per the information given by the public transport utility, the prefabricated lactation pods will measure around 3m by 3m and will be equipped with furniture, fixtures and other equipment. MSRTC will provide around 5m by 5m space for the pods, along with electricity and water connections.

MSRTC will be responsible for the operation, security, repairs, maintenance and overall upkeep of the pods.

Pratap Sarnaik, transport minister and MSRTC chairman, said, “Providing dedicated, clean and private spaces for breastfeeding mothers at bus stations is an important step towards ensuring their dignity, comfort and safety. The ‘Hirkani Kaksha’ initiative is not just about creating another passenger facility; it reflects our recognition of the specific needs of women and our commitment to making the ST system more passenger-centric.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The lactation pods at ST bus stations will be a very useful facility for mothers and will make long-distance travel more comfortable and stress-free,” said woman passenger Mayura Jhende. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The lactation pods at ST bus stations will be a very useful facility for mothers and will make long-distance travel more comfortable and stress-free,” said woman passenger Mayura Jhende. {{/usCountry}}

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